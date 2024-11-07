Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) versus Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Critical Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% Applied Optoelectronics -34.84% -19.82% -10.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 10.38 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $217.65 million 3.05 -$56.05 million ($1.91) -8.49

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.18%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

