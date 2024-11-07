Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,005 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

