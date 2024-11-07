Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,005 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Centene Stock Performance
NYSE CNC opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Centene Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
