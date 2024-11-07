Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,089 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Morningstar worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 506.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $344.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $349.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,859,615.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,859,615.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,985,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,836,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,136,319.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,492 shares of company stock worth $19,430,128. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

