Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 13,146 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,220 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Corning were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $34,483,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

NYSE:GLW opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

