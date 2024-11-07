Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

