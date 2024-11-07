Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $8,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

PECO stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

