Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ANSYS by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 594.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.62 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.81 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average is $321.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

