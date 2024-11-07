Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,838. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

