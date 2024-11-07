Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $216.45 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

