Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $192.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

