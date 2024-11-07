Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.48 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
