Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

