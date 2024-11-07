Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 235,866 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235,866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,267 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after buying an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,231,000 after buying an additional 1,145,738 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 7.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

