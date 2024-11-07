Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,661 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $68.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.