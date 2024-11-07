Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.