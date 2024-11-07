Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

