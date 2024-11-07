Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

