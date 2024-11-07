Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,061 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.58.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

