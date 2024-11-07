Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,093 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3 %

MDB stock opened at $280.98 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

