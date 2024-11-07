Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,648 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

