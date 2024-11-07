Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.13 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28). Avation shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 184,686 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 255 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Avation Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £121.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.13.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

