Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.13 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28). Avation shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 184,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 255 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £121.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.13.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

