B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.97 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.98). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.92), with a volume of 29,692 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 527.97. The company has a current ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £250.62 million, a PE ratio of 600.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.85), for a total value of £143,072 ($186,243.17). Insiders own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC invests in early-stage financial services intermediary businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides consulting and financing services; makes and trades in investments; and invests in insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

