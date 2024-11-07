Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.82 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

