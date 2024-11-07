Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.22 and traded as high as C$12.35. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.
Big Banc Split Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$16.55 million and a P/E ratio of 308.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.22.
Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,975.00%.
About Big Banc Split
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
