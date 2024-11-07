BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 54,061 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.