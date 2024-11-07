BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 54,061 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
