Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,001.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,963.75 and a twelve month high of $5,060.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,914.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,729.14.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

