Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.77 ($0.05). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 11,519 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 17.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.67.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

