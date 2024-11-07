Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.26. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 129,443 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLIN shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
