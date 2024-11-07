Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,190,909.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $219.32 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.21 and a 52 week high of $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

