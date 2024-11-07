BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.82 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

