Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.86 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 37.60 ($0.49). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.47), with a volume of 436,843 shares.

Carclo Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.86. The stock has a market cap of £26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -902.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.