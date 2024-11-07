Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 47.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $450.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.02.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

