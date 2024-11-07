Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 363 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,206,000 after buying an additional 302,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,571,000 after buying an additional 464,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,630,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,868,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

