Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 30,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $223,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

