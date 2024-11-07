Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 674 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

