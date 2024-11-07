Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,421,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,943,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

