Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

