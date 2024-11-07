Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.