Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $476,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

FDX stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.