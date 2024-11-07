Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $381.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.