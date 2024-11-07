Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.77, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

