Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 235.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Onsemi Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ON opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

