Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

