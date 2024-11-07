Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

