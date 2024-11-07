Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 31.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after buying an additional 444,966 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

