Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after acquiring an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 334,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.