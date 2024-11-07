Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

SPGI stock opened at $489.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.12 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

