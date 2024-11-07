Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.72 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.02). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 2,606,602 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

