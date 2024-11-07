Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

