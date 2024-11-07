Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

